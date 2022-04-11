Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €90.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has been assigned a €90.00 ($98.90) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 95.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZAL. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($95.60) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($57.14) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($84.62) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($120.88) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($105.49) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zalando currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €88.81 ($97.60).

Shares of FRA:ZAL traded down €0.18 ($0.20) on Monday, reaching €45.95 ($50.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,935 shares. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($39.92) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($54.79). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €54.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of €68.04.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

