ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) Trading 10.9% Higher

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF – Get Rating) traded up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84. 38,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 56,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

The stock has a market cap of $281.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.51.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZENYF)

Zentek Ltd. is an emerging high-tech nano-graphite and graphene materials company. It focuses on the development of Albany Graphite Deposit project. The company was founded on July 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

