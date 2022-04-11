Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.04.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZBH. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.15 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,210. The company has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.31. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $108.47 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,978,000 after purchasing an additional 75,243 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 108.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 61.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zimmer Biomet (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.