Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives $71.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.38.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZION. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,051,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZION opened at $64.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.32 and its 200 day moving average is $65.93. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

