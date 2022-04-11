ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO) Insider Phillip Blundell Buys 5,000 Shares

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Rating) insider Phillip Blundell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £5,900 ($7,737.70).
ZOO Digital Group stock opened at GBX 118 ($1.55) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 120.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 123.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.72, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of £104.24 million and a P/E ratio of -30.13. ZOO Digital Group plc has a one year low of GBX 96.20 ($1.26) and a one year high of GBX 154 ($2.02).
ZOO Digital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
Receive News & Ratings for ZOO Digital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOO Digital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.