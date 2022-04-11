ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO) Insider Phillip Blundell Buys 5,000 Shares

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Rating) insider Phillip Blundell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £5,900 ($7,737.70).

ZOO Digital Group stock opened at GBX 118 ($1.55) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 120.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 123.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.72, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of £104.24 million and a P/E ratio of -30.13. ZOO Digital Group plc has a one year low of GBX 96.20 ($1.26) and a one year high of GBX 154 ($2.02).

ZOO Digital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Localisation, Digital Packaging, and Software Solutions. The company offers localisation services, including subtitling, dubbing, captioning, and audio description services; and media services, such as content preparation, packaging, QC, delivery, metadata preparation, and asset health check services for content creators that distribute TV shows and movies.

