ZooKeeper (ZOO) Trading Down 23.2% This Week

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0802 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $10.37 million and $605,293.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00043911 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.99 or 0.07488319 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,489.18 or 1.00172260 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 129,366,265 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

