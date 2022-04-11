Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 4,088 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $1,843,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after buying an additional 12,352 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 459,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,422,000 after buying an additional 50,481 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,106,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,987,000 after buying an additional 121,173 shares during the period. Finally, Presima Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $53.65 on Monday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $41.90 and a twelve month high of $55.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Several research analysts have commented on AIRC shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $836,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $582,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,258 shares of company stock valued at $170,544 and sold 41,500 shares valued at $2,184,830. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

