Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.10 Million Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,836 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $163.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.73. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a negative net margin of 101.01%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $2,560,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.65.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.