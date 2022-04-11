Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $803,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.86.

NYSE:QSR opened at $59.15 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 80.30%.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

