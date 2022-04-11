Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.59 Million Stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Novavax were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 47.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $60.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.36 and its 200-day moving average is $131.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.34. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.80 and a twelve month high of $277.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($9.75). The firm had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.79 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 368.20% and a negative net margin of 152.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 22.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.86.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

