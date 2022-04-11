Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.15 Million Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,917 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,051 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.31.

RUN opened at $26.79 on Monday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -66.97 and a beta of 2.10.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $33,299.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $676,518.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,930 shares of company stock worth $1,213,056. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

