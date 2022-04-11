Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.31 Million Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,661 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 434.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 100.2% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 189.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $41.15 on Monday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.43 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. The company had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $396,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $600,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,750 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

