Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,781 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,407,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,333,000 after acquiring an additional 643,723 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

Shares of CAH opened at $61.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.81 and a 200 day moving average of $51.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.62%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.