Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 27,164 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,164 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Ameren by 5.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,884,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,626,000 after buying an additional 268,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,500,000 after acquiring an additional 180,828 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Ameren by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,715,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,851 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 45,966.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,219,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,227 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ameren by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,007,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,708,000 after acquiring an additional 170,378 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,562 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $134,269.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 8,164 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $697,532.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,116 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameren stock opened at $97.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.51 and its 200 day moving average is $86.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $79.35 and a 52-week high of $97.52.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.46%.

AEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

