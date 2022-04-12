-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for High Tide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.03). High Tide posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that High Tide will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for High Tide.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.86 million for the quarter. High Tide had a negative return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 11.84%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of High Tide from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of High Tide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HITI. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in High Tide by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,539,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,677 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in High Tide by 83.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 312,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 142,570 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in High Tide by 314.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 36,684 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in High Tide during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in High Tide during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HITI traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.08. 4,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,275. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54. High Tide has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

