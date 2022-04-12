-$0.08 EPS Expected for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Ribbon Communications reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 366.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $230.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.42.

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN remained flat at $$3.00 on Thursday. 3,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,385. Ribbon Communications has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96.

In other Ribbon Communications news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $281,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 118,000 shares of company stock valued at $332,060 in the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 67,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

