$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Howmet Aerospace reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on HWM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,408,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705,521 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,175,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502,535 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,105,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,138,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,363,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,850 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HWM stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,832,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,984. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $37.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

