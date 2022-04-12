$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PetIQ’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.45. PetIQ reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PETQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PetIQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

Shares of PETQ stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.95. The stock had a trading volume of 142,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.50, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.06. PetIQ has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $46.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PetIQ by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,315,000 after purchasing an additional 202,414 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in PetIQ by 12.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in PetIQ by 6.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,532,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 3rd quarter worth $468,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

