$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Lakeland Bancorp posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

LBAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 228.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 17,334 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 66.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 98,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 39,267 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 88.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 53,025 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 13.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $560,000. 63.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,787. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.86. Lakeland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.35%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

