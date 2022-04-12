$0.53 EPS Expected for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for VSE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.61. VSE reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VSE will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $4.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $210.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.11 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 7.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of VSE from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VSE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.00. 38,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $509.52 million, a PE ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.29. VSE has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $65.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSEC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 17.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in VSE by 385.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 46,640 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in VSE by 208.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 23,258 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in VSE in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of VSE by 194.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile (Get Rating)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

