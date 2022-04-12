$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Orrstown Financial Services posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 12.40%.

ORRF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $73,974.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Floyd E. Stoner bought 2,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.66 per share, with a total value of $60,762.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 3.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORRF opened at $22.04 on Friday. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.12. The company has a market cap of $245.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

