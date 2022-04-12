$1.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.29 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Canadian Solar reported sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year sales of $7.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.82 billion to $8.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.16). Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSIQ. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Shares of CSIQ stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $33.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 36.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the third quarter worth $3,074,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 179,851 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in Canadian Solar by 13.6% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 19,003 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

