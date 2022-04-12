$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro reported sales of $1.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year sales of $4.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The company had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.4% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,336,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,443. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $110.81 and a one year high of $253.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

