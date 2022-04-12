$1.66 EPS Expected for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the highest is $1.68. Palo Alto Networks reported earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $618.38.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,657 shares of company stock valued at $39,871,738. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,479 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.4% in the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PANW opened at $610.90 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $322.23 and a 12-month high of $635.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $559.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $530.97. The company has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

