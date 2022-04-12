$1.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) to post $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the highest is $1.75. Boston Properties posted earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year earnings of $7.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.82 to $8.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on BXP. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

BXP stock opened at $123.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $103.20 and a 12 month high of $133.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.53 and its 200 day moving average is $118.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.66%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.4% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.8% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3,186.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $1,501,665,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Properties (BXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.