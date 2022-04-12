$1.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) will report $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sylvamo’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sylvamo will report full year earnings of $7.00 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sylvamo.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $972.00 million during the quarter.

SLVM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sylvamo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Sylvamo in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Sylvamo stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.62. 577,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,214. Sylvamo has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

