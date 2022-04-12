1,032 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 73.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,868,000 after purchasing an additional 35,395 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2,255.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 32,935 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at $9,424,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1,093.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,394,000.

Shares of RYH opened at $309.07 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $272.06 and a twelve month high of $322.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $300.18.

