124 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Bought by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 32,915 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after buying an additional 10,528 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 37,236 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 320 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $61,291.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,751 shares of company stock valued at $5,964,393 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cigna from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.91.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $255.66. 26,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,396. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.15.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

About Cigna (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.