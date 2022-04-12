13,000 Shares in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBU) Purchased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.
IVCBU traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $10.11. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,015. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (IVCBU)
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVCBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.