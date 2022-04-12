13,000 Shares in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBU) Purchased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

IVCBU traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $10.11. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,015. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07.

