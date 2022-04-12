13,300 Shares in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Bought by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 27.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,097 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 16.6% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 24,208 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 5.2% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 334,379 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 16,434 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 339,855 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 38,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 225 ($2.93) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.15) to GBX 155 ($2.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.92.

VOD stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,911,099. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average is $16.18. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Vodafone Group Public Profile (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.