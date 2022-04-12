$152.50 Million in Sales Expected for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) will announce sales of $152.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $148.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $156.77 million. QuinStreet posted sales of $153.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full-year sales of $604.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $594.77 million to $614.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $677.36 million, with estimates ranging from $676.68 million to $678.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). QuinStreet had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $125.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QNST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Shares of QNST opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.36 million, a P/E ratio of 96.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $100,293.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QNST. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 35,279 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after buying an additional 122,692 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 836.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 85,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

