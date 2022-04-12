1,521 Shares in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 5.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,495,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,472,000 after purchasing an additional 328,982 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 2,248,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Rollins by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,731,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,183,000 after acquiring an additional 19,416 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Rollins by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Rollins by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,356,000 after purchasing an additional 588,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.89. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 0.60.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Rollins had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

