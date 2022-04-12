1,528 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 89.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 29.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Vistra by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
Vistra stock opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $24.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.15.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.37%.
Vistra Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
