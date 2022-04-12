1,839 Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYV. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYV. StockNews.com began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.38.

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $8,562,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $5,815,455.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 708,771 shares of company stock valued at $81,302,778. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LYV opened at $107.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.42. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.