$2.09 Million in Sales Expected for Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) will announce $2.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Intrusion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.17 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. Intrusion reported sales of $1.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full year sales of $10.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $10.01 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intrusion.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 244.16% and a negative net margin of 258.42%. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

INTZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Intrusion from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Intrusion from $4.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTZ. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intrusion by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 25,483 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intrusion by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTZ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.18. 16,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Intrusion has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The company has a market cap of $42.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02.

Intrusion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intrusion (INTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.