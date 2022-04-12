$2.26 EPS Expected for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) will report $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.29. AvalonBay Communities posted earnings per share of $1.95 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year earnings of $9.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.73 to $10.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share.

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,215,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,305,000 after acquiring an additional 898,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,364,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,379,927,000 after purchasing an additional 658,377 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,499,421,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $735,258,000 after purchasing an additional 127,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,217,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,091,000 after purchasing an additional 182,680 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $246.25 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $184.85 and a twelve month high of $259.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.46%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

