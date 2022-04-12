$2.36 EPS Expected for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $2.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.45. Air Products and Chemicals reported earnings of $2.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year earnings of $10.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $12.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.73.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $249.83 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.19%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

