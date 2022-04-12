$2.42 EPS Expected for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) to report $2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mosaic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.78 and the lowest is $2.14. Mosaic posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 324.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full year earnings of $11.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.19 to $14.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $11.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mosaic.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. HSBC downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

In other news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $711,000. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $440,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded up $1.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.48. 8,348,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,972,504. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

