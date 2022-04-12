$2.54 EPS Expected for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $2.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.38. Constellation Brands reported earnings of $2.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year earnings of $11.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.85 to $11.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $13.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,115 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 714.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,889 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $371,552,000. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $87,917,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $247.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,375.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.39. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $258.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -516.67%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

