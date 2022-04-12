$25.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) will report $25.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Alphabet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $27.85 and the lowest is $22.90. Alphabet reported earnings of $26.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year earnings of $117.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $106.19 to $128.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $137.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $125.34 to $148.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. The firm had revenue of $61.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.32 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $22.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,530.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,090.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,384.16.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,381,257,000 after acquiring an additional 116,084 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $14,477,662,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,317,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,869,912,000 after acquiring an additional 101,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,186,916,000 after acquiring an additional 20,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,576.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $2,193.62 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,715.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,794.52.

Alphabet shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube; subscription-based products; and Fitbit wearable devices, Google Nest home products, Pixel phones, and other devices, as well as in-app purchases and digital content.

