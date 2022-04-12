2,503 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Purchased by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $565,850,000 after acquiring an additional 34,323 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.2% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $3.43 on Tuesday, reaching $187.41. 120,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,242,594. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.70 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.10 and a 200 day moving average of $206.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $262.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.57.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

