2,633 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $646,032.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,106 shares of company stock worth $14,143,738 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRVL opened at $60.73 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.79 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.91 and its 200-day moving average is $72.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.46, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Summit Insights cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

