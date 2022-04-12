$3.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.76 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.73 billion. Aramark reported sales of $2.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year sales of $15.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.34 billion to $15.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.32 billion to $16.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,595,000 after acquiring an additional 149,027 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Aramark by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,405,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,186,000 after acquiring an additional 100,996 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Aramark by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 12,451 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,570,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period.

ARMK stock opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. Aramark has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $40.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 249.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently 314.31%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

