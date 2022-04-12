302 Shares in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Alleghany by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Alleghany by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Alleghany by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Alleghany by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alleghany by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Alleghany in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Alleghany in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $815.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $844.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $726.11 and a 200-day moving average of $686.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.67. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $585.10 and a 1-year high of $862.87.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

