$316.30 Million in Sales Expected for MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) to report $316.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $312.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $320.00 million. MoneyGram International posted sales of $310.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MoneyGram International.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $324.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.00 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

MGI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Northland Securities cut shares of MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MoneyGram International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

In related news, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $94,162.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $230,224.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,707 shares of company stock worth $327,237. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGI stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.59. The company had a trading volume of 20,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,132. MoneyGram International has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $12.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.36.

About MoneyGram International (Get Rating)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MoneyGram International (MGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.