3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 202.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of 3M by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3M by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,026,115,000 after acquiring an additional 171,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in 3M by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 364,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,977,000 after acquiring an additional 12,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.40.

3M stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.58. 2,609,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,445,044. The company has a market cap of $84.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a twelve month low of $139.74 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.19 and a 200-day moving average of $167.87.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.89%.

3M Company Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.