$454.60 Million in Sales Expected for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) will post sales of $454.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NOW’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $456.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $452.30 million. NOW posted sales of $361.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NOW.

Get NOW alerts:

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.10 million. NOW had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS.

DNOW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NOW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Shares of DNOW traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.46. 20,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,711. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 209.04 and a beta of 1.84. NOW has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $11.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,800,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,456,000 after buying an additional 2,261,702 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in NOW by 360.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,029,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NOW in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,041,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in NOW by 1,247.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 974,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 901,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NOW by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,524,000 after purchasing an additional 804,015 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW Company Profile (Get Rating)

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOW (DNOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.