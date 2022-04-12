4,574 Shares in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLF. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 57.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.7% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 129,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SLF. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.55.

NYSE:SLF opened at $55.40 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.85 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.08.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.5191 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

