5,340 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Acquired by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 650.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.68. The company had a trading volume of 280,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,074,782. The stock has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

