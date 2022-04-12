53,850 Shares in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BCSAU) Bought by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BCSAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 53,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCSAU remained flat at $$10.15 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,612. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.10.

